The Litchfield Blues picked up a big win on the road against one of the top teams in the North Star League Friday, beating the Hutchinson Huskies 3-1.
Jack Ramthun scattered six hits for the complete-game victory. He struck out one and walked one in helping the Blues earn their fifth league win of the season.
Litchfield improved to 5-6 in the North Star League, while Hutchinson fell to 7-3. The Blues trail league-leading Buffalo (11-2) by five games.
Bret Wendlandt and Josh Johnson led Litchfield offensively, collecting two hits each. Johnson also had two stolen bases. Kal Volinkaty had a hit, stole a base and drove in a run for the Blues.
Hutchinson’s Jon DeRock took the loss on the mound. He gave up eight hits and a walk, while striking out eight.
There was little time for the Blues to celebrate the victory, as they played host to Cold Spring in an exhibition game Saturday evening, the night cap of a “Litchfield Baseball Day” triple-header at Optimist Park. The Blues took the field following the Litchfield VFW game against Cold Spring, and the Litchfield American Legion met Dassel-Cokato in the afternoon.
But the game didn’t go the Blues’ way, as Cold Spring scored five runs in the top of the ninth to ice a 7-1 win.
Wendlandt led Litchfield with two hits and a walk, and he also scored the Blues’ only run in the bottom of the second inning.
Andrew Loch, Jake Jones, Cody Klabunde and Bauer Wahl also had one hit each, with Wahl driving home Litchfield’s only run.
Brady Smith pitched 8 2/3 innings and took the loss. He scattered 13 hits and struck out six while giving up four earned runs. Ramthun finished the game, striking out the only batter he faced.