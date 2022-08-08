The Litchfield Blues are tantalizingly close to their first appearance in the state amateur baseball tournament in years.
Unfortunately, the end to the Blues’ season is just as close.
Litchfield won a game and lost a game during the first weekend of the Region 12C tournament. If they can beat Maple Lake in an elimination game set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Optimist Park, the Blues will qualify for the state tournament. But lose, and their season is over.
Litchfield, which entered the weekend as the fourth seed in the region, opened with an impressive 6-0 win over fifth-seeded Buffalo Friday.
Avery Liestman earned a complete-game victory, allowing six hits and walking three while striking out eight. He stranded 10 Buffalo baserunners.
Meanwhile, the Blues hitters made the most of every opportunity.
The tone was set in the third inning, when Andrew Loch scored the first run of the game — after striking out. He reached first base on a passed ball third strike, then stole second. Later in the inning with bases loaded, Loch raced home when Buffalo’s catcher couldn’t hold on to a pitch, which rebounded off the catcher and in front of home plate as Loch slid safely home.
Eric Hulterstrum followed with an RBI single to drive home Eddie Estrada Jr. for a 2-0 Blues lead.
Estrada Jr. and cousin Winky Estrada had two hits each. Cody Klabunde collected two RBI — one on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning that brought home pinch runner Jordan Lecher, the other on an eighth-inning single that drove home Hulterstrum.
Ben Alsleben and Carson Deal also picked up hits for the Blues.
The win moved Litchfield into the quarterfinals of the double-elimination tournament. With the top four teams advancing from the region, a win would have put the Blues in the state tournament.
But the Loretto Larks, who had to win a qualifying tournament just to get into the region as the No. 8 seed, had other ideas. Coming of a 4-2 win over top-seeded Delano in the region opener, Loretto stayed hot — and took advantage of five Litchfield errors — to earn an 11-3 win over the Blues Saturday. That win made the Larks the first state qualifier from Region 12C.
They got there on the strength of a 13-hit attack, with Bradley Koskie leading the way with three hits and an RBI, while Keenan Hodgkin had two hits and three RBI, and Ashton Unzicker added two hits and drove in two runs.
Koskie’s father, former Minnesota Twins third baseman Corey Koskie, had a home run for Loretto, which saw nine players get at least one hit in the game.
Four Blues players — Klabunde, Liestman, Winky Estrada and Deal — had two hits each.
Now it comes down to one game for Litchfield. The Blues and Maple Lake finished in a tie for the third-best record in the North Star League at 16-6.
The Lakers fell into the elimination bracket after a 2-0 loss to sixth-seeded Howard Lake on Saturday, but bounced back to beat Cokato 9-5 Sunday to stay alive.
Catcher Ben Clapp leads the Lakers in hitting with a .426 batting average, which includes three home runs and 25 RBI this season.
Hunter Malacheck is the leader on the mound with a 1.66 earned run average in 13 appearances. He’s made 10 starts and posted a 7-2 record. Malacheck was the losing pitcher in the Lakers’ region tournament opening loss to Howard Lake, even though he allowed just five hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game effort.
Liestman was the Blues’ top hitter during the regular season, posting a .493 batting average during the North Star League schedule. Jake Jones hit .370 and Loch .326.
Liestman was also the Blues’ top pitcher during the North Star season, notching a 6-2 record and 1.59 ERA. Joey Hyde was 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA for Litchfield.