Caden Besemer had a hand in all three of Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato’s goals, helping the Dragons hold off Hutchinson 3-1 in a physical rivalry matchup Saturday evening at Litchfield Civic Arena.
The win, LDC’s first Wright County Conference victory after it lost 3-1 at Delano earlier in the week, boosted the Dragons to 9-2-1 overall. Hutchinson fell to 4-6.
Besemer got LDC rolling in the first period, scoring on an assist from Calvin Jones at 7:30 of the period. The senior defenseman added assists on Jones and Rhett Niemela goals in the second period at the Dragons built a 3-0 lead.
Niemela’s goal at 16:07 of the second came on a power play — one of eight the Dragons had in the game, and the only one upon which they capitalized. Hutchinson was 0-for-4 on the power play.
The game saw 19 infraction whistled, with Hutchinson taking 11 penalties and LDC eight. Hutchinson’s Logan Hoppe was sent off with a game misconduct at 14:04 of the second period following an illegal check to the head. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato had two 10-minute misconduct penalties, one on Braden Olson in the first period and one on Jones in the third.
LDC goalie Travis Halonen turned about 31 shots to record the win.
It was a busy offensive week for Besemer, who had an assist during the loss to Delano prior to his three-point game Saturday against Hutchinson. He has 11 assists on the season.
The Dragons were scheduled to travel to Mound Westonka Tuesday before returning home to play back-to-back contests against Southwest Christian/Richfield at 7 p.m. Friday, and Willmar at 3 p.m. Saturday.