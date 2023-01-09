Caden Besemer had a hand in all three of Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato’s goals, helping the Dragons hold off Hutchinson 3-1 in a physical rivalry matchup Saturday evening at Litchfield Civic Arena.

The win, LDC’s first Wright County Conference victory after it lost 3-1 at Delano earlier in the week, boosted the Dragons to 9-2-1 overall. Hutchinson fell to 4-6.

