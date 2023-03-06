Forgive Litchfield boys basketball followers if they were experiencing a bit of déjà vu Saturday night.
In a scenario eerily familiar, the Dragons upset higher-seeded Paynesville 52-48 in a hard-fought, tense-to-the-end Section 3AA-North tournament opener.
The win moves underdog Litchfield into the 3AA-North semifinals against No. 2-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Willmar High School. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, seeded No. 1, plays No. 5 New London-Spicer in the other semifinal at 6 p.m. at Willmar.
Litchfield was 6-20 overall and seeded sixth in the subsection. It opened the season with a 12-point loss to Paynesville.
If you think you’ve heard this one before, you kind of have. Litchfield was the fifth seed in the subsection last March, playing at No. 4 Paynesville, which had beaten the Dragons 91-66 in last season opener, but built an eight-point lead by halftime, then managed to win on a last-second free throw.
The numbers weren’t exactly the same, but quite similar.
This time, Litchfield built a bigger halftime lead — 29-17 — but still had to hang on as Paynesville rallied back.
Junior forward Tucker Liestman scored a game-high 19 points, and point guard Jack McCann added 14 to lead Litchfield.
Eight players scored for Paynesville, with Grayson Fuchs leading the way with 10 points.