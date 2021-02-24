Avery Liestman scored a game-high 24 points and Litchfield played solid defense as it knocked off Glencoe-Silver Lake 48-41 in a Wright County West Conference boys basketball game Tuesday.
The Dragons, 7-3 WCW and 8-3 overall, limited Glencoe-Silver Lake to 32 percent shooting and held the Panthers' leading scorer, Mitchell Jaskowiak — celebrated before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point last week — to just nine points.
Litchfield got most of its points from the inside against a rugged GSL defense. The Dragons shot 42 percent from the field, despite making just one of 15 3-point attempts.
Tyson Michels scored 11 points, and Ben Alsleben added six for Litchfield. Michels also had a team-high eight rebounds as the Dragons won the battle of the boards 27-23.
The Dragons play a home game against Watertown-Mayer Friday. Watertown-Mayer, 7-4 overall, gave Litchfield its first loss this season, a 42-31 decision on Feb. 2 at Watertown.