Beau Weseloh scored a game-high 17 points to lead Litchfield to its first win of the season Tuesday.
The Dragons, 1-3 overall, opened a 13-point lead in the first half and went on to beat Eden Valley-Watkins 50-36 at Litchfield High School gym.
Weseloh shot 7-for-9 from the floor for Litchfield, which finished the game shooting 40% (20-for-49), including 5-for-13 on three-pointers. Weseloh, a senior forward, also grabbed five rebounds and had two assists.
Junior guard Alex Draeger was the only other Litchfield player to reach double figures, with 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting from from three-point range. Dom Dietel added eight points.
Senior forward Tanner Kohls had 10 rebounds for the Dragons, along with two assists and a steal.
Eden Valley-Watkins was led by sophomore center Noah Stommes, who had nine points and 10 rebounds. Nolan Geislinger added seven points for the Eagles.
Litchfield is scheduled to play Friday at Hutchinson.