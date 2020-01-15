The Litchfield boys basketball team (11-2, 3-0 WCC West) defeated Dassel-Cokato (3-7, 0-2 WCC West) 56-35 Tuesday night.
The win gave the Dragons a five-game winning streak, as well as a win-loss mark that matches last year's record at the same point of the season.
Drew Kotzer and Ben Nelson led the way offensively, scoring in double figures with 15 and 11 points respectively. Kotzer also added on the defensive end, generating four steals.
Tyson Michels continued his good all-around play this season, filling up the stat-sheet with four points, six rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for Litchfield.
The Dragons will have a chance to push the streak to six when they take on Glencoe-Silver Lake Friday Jan. 17.
Litchfield 56, Dassel-Cokato 35 (Jan. 14)
Litchfield.......... 29 27 – 56
Dassel-Cokato... 15 20 – 35
Individual Stats:
Points: Drew Kotzer 15, Ben Nelson 11, Tanner Ziegenhagen 8, Logan Graphenteen 7, Ben Alsleben 6, Tyson Michels 4, Avery Liestman 3, Dom Dietel 1
Rebounds: Michels 6, Nelson 4, Alsleben 3, Graphenteen 2, Liestman 1, Ziegenhagen 1, Kotzer 1, Dietel 1, Beau Weseloh 1
Assists: Michels 7, Liestman 2, Nelson 2, Ziegenhagen 1
Steals: Michels 5, Kotzer 4, Liestman 2, Graphenteen 1, Nelson 1
Blocks: Graphenteen 1