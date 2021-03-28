If he would have known the trials his team would face this season, Matt Draeger might not have predicted the kind of success the Litchfield boys basketball team would have.
Then again, knowing the character of his players, he just might have.
“I’m ecstatic with how things turned out,” Draeger said Friday, a two days after the Dragons’ season ended with a 61-38 loss to Minneapolis North in the Section 5AA semifinal game. “I don’t know how we could have played any better in the month of March than the way we played.”
The loss to North was disappointing, if not unexpected. It might not have been as disappointing for Draeger and members of the team had they not been for the stellar way they played in the first half, during which they built a 27-20 lead.
“The stat that tells you the whole thing is, we had one turnover the first half and 13 turnovers the second half,” Draeger said. “You can’t do that against that team. We didn’t take care of it (the ball) good enough and didn’t shoot good enough to pull out that win.”
Minneapolis North entered the game as the No. 1 seed in Section 5AA and the top team in the state in Class AA, according to QRF ratings. Following their win over Litchfield, the Polars, 14-1 overall, claimed the section championship and a berth in the state tournament with an 84-47 win over Holy Family Friday.
But the Dragons, who finished the season 15-6 overall, seemed to be on the cusp of a big upset against North when they controlled the first half, setting the slow-down offensive pace they exceed in and limiting North’s scorers on the defensive end. It turned out not to be enough, however, as North overwhelmed the Dragons in the second half, forcing three turnovers on Litchfield’s first possession and quickly taking control. At one point, the Polars had outscored the Dragons 22-2 and finished the second half with a 40-11 advantage
Draeger said it wouldn’t be right to let that result taint what was an outstanding season, especially considering the challenges the Dragons faced. They entered the season knowing that one of their expected starters — senior guard Drew Kotzer — was unlikely to play a game due to a knee injury suffered during the football season. Then, before the final seconds had ticked off in the season’s first game, another starter — junior post Dom Dietel — was lost to a season-ending knee injury.
But the Dragons found a way to be successful, with senior leadership of Tyson Michels, Ben Alsleben, Avery Liestman and Christian Kelsey playing a key role, Draeger said.
Liestman finished as the Dragons’ leading scorer at 18.3 points per game. Michels was second in scoring at 11.9 points per game, and also led the team in assists and rebounds.
Losing those players to graduation will be a blow to the program, Draeger admitted, but he also believes they helped establish a sound foundation for next season.
“Our seniors have done a lot for us,” he said. “The leadership they provided and the help they gave our younger guys … next season is going to be OK because our seniors left their mark. It’s going to be different, but the knowledge and the type of leadership they showed are going to have an impact on the kids coming up.”
Litchfield will have three starters back next season in junior post Beau Weseloh (6.4 points per game), sophomore guard Alex Draeger (6.6 ppg) and Dietel returning from his knee injury. Junior guards Logan King and Tanner Kohls also saw varsity playing time.
“Next year is going to be different,” Draeger said. “There will be some growing pains early, but hopefully everybody figures out their goals and we get it going from there.”