Avery Liestman has led the Dragons in scoring in their first two games of the season, scoring 24 points in each.

 BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Litchfield picked up its first road win and its second straight to start the season, holding off a late Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted rally 54-52 Thursday.

The Dragons got 24 points from Avery Liestman and 12 from Tyson Michels, who also led the team in rebounds with nine.

Litchfield, which stormed back from a near-30-point first-half deficit to beat Hutchinson 61-57 Tuesday in the LHS gym, saw Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted attempt a similar rally. The Dragons went into halftime with an 11-point lead after having a cushion as large as 14. But HLWW made a furious run to close the gap late.

Litchfield shot 15-for-30 from two-point range and 6-for-19 from beyond the arc for a 43-percent shooting total. The Dragons, who played without starting post Dom Dietel, who is out with a knee injury suffered near the end of Tuesday’s game against Hutchinson, finished with a 25-22 rebounding advantage, as well.

