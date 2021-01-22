Litchfield picked up its first road win and its second straight to start the season, holding off a late Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted rally 54-52 Thursday.
The Dragons got 24 points from Avery Liestman and 12 from Tyson Michels, who also led the team in rebounds with nine.
Litchfield, which stormed back from a near-30-point first-half deficit to beat Hutchinson 61-57 Tuesday in the LHS gym, saw Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted attempt a similar rally. The Dragons went into halftime with an 11-point lead after having a cushion as large as 14. But HLWW made a furious run to close the gap late.
Litchfield shot 15-for-30 from two-point range and 6-for-19 from beyond the arc for a 43-percent shooting total. The Dragons, who played without starting post Dom Dietel, who is out with a knee injury suffered near the end of Tuesday’s game against Hutchinson, finished with a 25-22 rebounding advantage, as well.