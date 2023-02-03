Jack McCann scored 22 points, and Litchfield survived a confusing final seconds to beat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 66-63 in a Wright County Conference West game Thursday at Litchfield High School.
The Dragons improved to 2-6 in the conference and 6-12 overall while avenging a 55-52 loss to HL-W-W earlier this season. The Lakers fell to 2-7 in the WCW and 8-10 overall.
But it all came down to the final seconds, with Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted holding the ball for the final 30 seconds of the game. The Lakers ran off about 18 seconds before calling time out to set up the final play. The potential tying three-pointer bounced away as the clock ticked down, the ball going off Litchfield guard Alex Draeger’s hands before landing out of bounds with two-tenths of a second remaining.
Referees went to the scorer’s table to confirm the remaining time, then called the teams to the floor for the final play, but Litchfield coach Matt Draeger called a timeout, both to get an explanation of the officials’ call and to set up his defense.
That gave the Lakers an opportunity to set up their last-gasp effort for a tying three-pointer. With just two-tenths of a second remaining, they needed a catch-and-shoot from behind the arc, and Litchfield set all of its defenders to guard the perimeter.
Still, a screen freed HL-W-W’s Alex Zimmerman behind the line in the corner, and he leaped and pushed his shot toward the basket in one motion, banking it in.
Trouble was, the scoreboard horn had actually sounded before the inbounds pass, an apparent malfunction of the timeout buzzer — and “.2” still showed on the clock. After a few moments of confusion, the shot was ruled a non-play, and teams reset for one more go at the problematic two-tenths of a second. This time, Zimmerman caught the inbounds pass near the top of the three-point arc, in the air, off-balance and threw a one-handed attempt toward the basket, which fell well short.
Game over. Litchfield win.
It was a welcome break for the Dragons, who lost to Rockford 39-36 Tuesday, their sixth loss in seven games.
Litchfield opened the game as if it was ready to run away with an easy win, opening a 13-0 lead four minutes into the game. But by halftime, HL-W-W had rallied all the way back to tie things at 30-30.
McCann went down with a knee injury late in the first half, but the junior guard returned to start the second half and looked no worse for wear. Along with 22 points on 6-for-11 shooting, McCann pulled in a team-high seven rebounds and had three assists. He also made 7 of 8 free throw attempts.
Draeger (14 points), Tyler Pennertz (11) and Garrison Jackman (10) also hit double figures for Litchfield. Pennertz led the team with five assists, while Jackman added four.
Senior forward Cole Gilbert led Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted with 25 points.
Litchfield built an eight-point midway through the second half, only to see HL-W-W storm back to tie, and eventually take a brief lead.
The Dragons travel to Annandale for a conference game Tuesday, for a rematch of a game earlier this season, which Litchfield won 56-42 on its own floor Jan. 12. Annandale is 4-2 in the Wright County West and 9-8 overall, having won four consecutive games heading into a game Friday at Glencoe-Silver Lake.