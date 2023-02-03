Jack McCann scored 22 points, and Litchfield survived a confusing final seconds to beat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 66-63 in a Wright County Conference West game Thursday at Litchfield High School.

The Dragons improved to 2-6 in the conference and 6-12 overall while avenging a 55-52 loss to HL-W-W earlier this season. The Lakers fell to 2-7 in the WCW and 8-10 overall.

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted's potential tying basket is interrupted before the ball even gets inbounded during their loss to Litchfield Thursday, touching off confusion among players, fans, coaches and even officials.

The final shot of the game by Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted's Alex Zimmerman falls well short of the mark, giving Litchfield a Wright County West win Thursday.

Tags