The Litchfield boys basketball team is unbeaten four games into the delayed 2020-2021 season.
Getting to a 4-0 start hasn’t been easy, but that might be a good thing. Each of the four games — including wins over Dassel-Cokato and Glencoe-Silver Lake last week — has been close at the end.
“Like I told the kids … the hardest thing to do in basketball is to finish the game,” Dragons coach Matt Draeger said of the Dragons closed out a three-point win over G-SL Thursday at Litchfield High School gym. “Because the other team is in panic mode and they will come after you, and you gotta be composed. You have to be under control. You got to be fundamental.
“The more close games you can be in, the more you can learn how to finish.”
Litchfield led Dassel-Cokato by 20-plus points in the first half before eventually withstanding a Chargers run to win 55-43 on Jan. 26. The Dragons jumped to a 12-2 lead against G-SL, but trailed 30-28, then needed a late rally of their own to win 50-47.
“I thought we did a much better job tonight,” Draeger said. “We got stops (but) we didn’t’ get a couple of rebounds when we needed them. And then the guys came to the bench and said, ‘that’s it,” and they secured every rebound after that.”
The win over Glencoe-Silver Lake saw a familiar offensive combination, with seniors Avery Liestman (18 points) and Tyson Michels (10 points) leading the way.
Two days earlier, the Dragons had a different look as junior Beau Weseloh led them in scoring with 19 points. Liestman added 19 points, and sophomore Alex Draeger had 12 points.
Losing junior post Dom Dietel to a knee injury in the first game of the season has changed the Dragons’ rotation somewhat, with Alex Draeger joining the starting lineup the last two games. It’s likely the rotation will continue in flux as Coach Draeger responds to the opposition.
“It’s hard, because everybody’s different,” he said. “A lot of times, it all depends. Like I tell the guys off the bench, it’s like a toolbox. It’s what tools do you need tonight, and how are you going to use them.”