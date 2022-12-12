When it comes to basketball, Litchfield coach Matt Draeger believes the biggest challenge for most teams is finding players who can put the ball in the basket.
It will be no different with the 2022-2023 version of the Dragons boys basketball team.
“We have to develop that (scoring) develop that skill,” Draeger said. “That’s kind of what this December is all about, figuring out who can do what, who can score, who can score in what ways. It’s a process.”
Litchfield lost six seniors from last season, including four — Dom Dietel, Logan King, Tanner Kohls and Beau Weseloh — who were in the starting lineup at the start of the season.
Early on this season, finding their replacements has been an uneven process. The Dragons have gone 1-2 in their first three games, dropping games to Paynesville (63-51) and Rocori (64-41) and beating Eden Valley-Watkins (63-57).
At times, Litchfield has found the scorers it needs. Other times, it’s been difficult, like the second half of the loss to Rocori Saturday, when the Dragons went ice cold in the second half as Rocori turned a seven-point lead into a 23-point win.
Senior guard Alex Draeger, one of two returning starters from last season, along with junior Blake Aller, led the Dragons in scoring with 12 points. Draeger also hit double figures (11 points) in the win over Eden Valley-Watkins. But he was held to just four points in the season-opening loss to Paynesville.
Draeger led the Dragons in scoring last season at 10.5 points per game, and as the most experienced returnee will be counted on for points again this season. But other team know of his outside shooting skills, and likely will gear defenses to stop him.
“He’s got to move better. He’s got to screen better,” coach Draeger said of his son. “He’s a really good screener, and that’s going to open other people up (for baskets), and eventually, (defenses) will get sick of giving up layups and it will set him up.”
Joining Draeger and Aller in the starting lineup will be junior point guard Jack McCann, and big men Tyler Pennertz, a senior, and Creighton Huhner, a junior. Both McCann and Pennertz saw extensive playing time in Draeger’s eight-man rotation last season, and will be counted on as big contributors this season. Additionally, Draeger will look to a trio of juniors — post Jacob Dietel, forward Tucker Liestman and guard Garrison Jackman — to provide options off the bench.
McCann, who scored a game-high 22 points in the Dragons’ first win of the season, carries an especially big load this season.
“Jack’s a knowledgeable kid, got a high basketball IQ,” Draeger said. “He can shoot it at times, but I think him just getting (the ball) to the right guy in the right spot to score is the biggest thing. As a point guard, just knowing the personnel is so important. We’re going to be leaning on him a lot.”
Litchfield’s offense — minus an imposing inside presence like the graduated 6-foot-5 Dom Dietel — will take on a different look this season, one where speed will play a bigger role.
“We’re going to have to pick the pace up a little bit offensively,” Draeger said. “That starts with your post guys running and your point guard being assertive and pushing the pace a little bit.”
Defensive pace has been a hallmark of Litchfield teams for years, and Draeger expects it to be this season, as well. But that, too, is a work in progress.
“We just have to get better at the fundamental stuff. It’s going to take practice,” Draeger said. “We don’t have the big guy in the middle, so we’re going to have to defend different ways.
“Our rebounding is going to be an issue all year (because) we’re a little undersized,” Draeger said. “We just have to keep working.”
He expects the Dragons to make the adjustments needed, however, and be in the top half of the Wright County Conference’s West division, and among the top tier of the Section 3AA field. But much will depend, he said, on how the search for scoring and the solidifying of defensive fundamentals goes.
“We kind of see what happens. It’s so hard to tell right now when you don’t know who all the starters are right now,” he said. “It’s just fun to see them out there again. After practicing for a couple of weeks, it’s just nice to get them out there and let them run around and have fun. And you can tell they really enjoy playing together.”