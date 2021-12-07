Listening to Matt Draeger discuss the Litchfield boys basketball team’s prospects this season is a lot like listening to someone describe assembling a jigsaw puzzle.
“There a lot of different pieces,” Draeger said recently. “And if you asked me now how they’re going to fit, I have no way I could tell you. And the pieces might fit different in December than they do in February.”
Yes, there will be uncertainty, at least early in the season, about just what kind of team the Dragons will be this year.
That’s understandable for a team that lost its top three scorers from last year’s 15-6 team. Those losses were significant, with Avery Liestman, an 18-points-per-game scorer, and Tyson Michels, the team’s quarterback and second-leading scorer at 11.6 points a game, having the largest impact. Gone also to graduation is Ben Alsleben, who contributed about six points a game last season.
But Draeger expects that as the season progresses, the final picture of this year’s puzzle will come into clearer focus.
After all, two starters return from last year — forward Beau Weseloh (6-foot-2, senior) and guard Alex Draeger (6-0, junior). In addition, seniors Logan King (5-10, guard) and Tanner Kohls (5-11, forward) logged significant varsity minutes.
Those four were joined in the starting lineup last week by senior Dom Dietel (6-5, center) when the Dragons opened the season against Paynesville. Dietel started the opener last season, as well, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the closing minutes of that game.
That group gives Litchfield a pretty solid foundation upon which to build this season.
The question is how they — and other supporting players — will perform in new roles this year.
“All these guys, the younger guys, too, all have some attributes that they can bring,” Draeger said. “It will be interesting to see what happens as they get a little bit more time and become comfortable and everyone contributes a little bit.
“Last year, Tyson and Avery played a lot of minutes. I don’t know if you’re going to have people playing those minutes this year,” he added. “Our depth will be OK. We should be able to get after the ballhandler some. Inside we should have Dom and Eli (Schacherer, 6-1 senior, forward) and Tyler (Pennertz, 6-3, junior, forward) that will help us in there. There’s a lot of pieces; it’s kind of up to us now to figure out how they all fit.”
Weseloh averaged about 6.5 points per game, while being perhaps the Dragons’ most versatile player. He could be called on to play any one of the five positions on the floor, from point guard to post, though it’s expected he will spend a little more time facing the basket this season than he did last year when he played a lot in the post after Dietel’s injury.
Weseloh has worked to become a better shooter, in addition to strengthening other areas of his game during the offseason, Draeger said.
“Beau can kind of do a little bit of everything. He’s become a better shooter, he drives pretty good, he shoots with his back to the basket,” Draeger said. “You’re going to see him doing a lot of different things. He’s got a lot of different ways that he can help your team. Last year he started out as a ‘3’ man, and he ended up the ‘5’ man because Dom got hurt, and he was our best option. He’s our Swiss army knife, you know, he does a little bit of everything for us.”
Alex Draeger averaged 6.6 points per game last season, primarily on outside shooting.
King most often spelled Michels at point guard last season, and now will transition into the starting role. It’s a big step to the position that directs the offensive attack, but it’s one for which Coach Draeger believes King is well suited.
“You know, his personality is just a natural leadership personality,” Draeger said. “He’s a very positive kid, and he’s a different style point guard than Tyson was, and the key to him is, he’s going to be able to get by people. If he can consistently shoot it, he’s going to have a great, great year.”
Jack McCann (5-11, so., guard) will be King’s backup after getting some time in the point guard spot last season as a freshman. In addition, underclassmen Tucker Liestman (6-4, so., forward) and Blake Aller (6-1, so., forward) are expected to contribute throughout the season.
Draeger also feels good with Dietel in the post, both for his defensive presence and the threat he poses offensively.
“Any time you can have a player that draws more than one defender, it definitely makes things easier on the offensive end,” Draeger said. “I think that’s what Dom provides is that some people are going to have to commit one or two more defenders to him, which is going to open up shots for other kids. The other thing Dom does a great job of that will help our team is screening. When our players figure out, ‘I’m going to get wide open if I use this guy as a screen,’ it’s going to force some teams to do some different things.”
Enough of those “different things” should make the Dragons a contender in the always-tough Wright County West Conference, though nothing will be taken for granted with the likes of Annandale, Rockford, Watertown-Mayer, Glencoe-Silver Lake and New London-Spicer presenting formidable opposition.
“The conference is going to be pretty loaded from top to bottom,” Draeger said. “The conference will be a fistfight every night. It always is.
“But I think our conference is going to prepare us really well for our section,” he added. “If we can just keep our head above water and keep getting better every day, compete at a high level in the conference.”