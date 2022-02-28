The Litchfield boys basketball team’s postseason will begin in the same way its regular season started.
The Dragons will be hoping for a better result, however, as they start the Section 3AA tournament Saturday at Paynesville.
Litchfield, 11-15 overall, received the fifth seed in the North Subsection of 3AA, which pits it against fourth-seeded Paynesville, 15-10. The game will be 7 p.m. Saturday.
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta earned the top seed in the North Subsection and will open against No. 8 Minnewaska Area. No. 3 West Central Area will play No. 6 Eden Valley-Watkins, and No. 2 New London-Spicer plays No. 7 Atwater-Cosmos Grove City.
The Section 3AA quarterfinals will be Thursday, March 10, with North Subsection games at Willmar. Section semifinals will be 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Southwest Minnesota State University. And the championship game will be 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at SMSU.
Litchfield and Paynesville met Dec. 2 at Litchfield High School, in the season-opener for both teams. And the Bulldogs had their way with the Dragons, earning a 91-66 win on the strength of an incredible long-range shooting performance.
Paynesville made 20 of 40 shots from beyond the arc in that game, hitting more three-pointers than two-point shots (14). Litchfield didn’t shoot badly — converting 50 percent of its shots (24-48) — but could not keep up with Paynesville’s torrid shooting pace.
The teams present an interesting contrast in playing styles. Paynesville averaged 62 points a game through its first 25 games (with one to play Monday after this edition went to press), including scoring 90 or more points twice.
Meanwhile, Litchfield averaged 46 points per game during the regular season. Its highest point total of the season? The 66 the Dragons posted in that season-opening loss to Paynesville was the only time they topped 60 all season.
They’ve played some common opponents, with varying results. Paynesville beat Eden Valley-Watkins, seeded sixth in Section 3AA, twice during the regular season, but with total margin of victory of seven points. In their one meeting, Litchfield beat EV-W 50-36.
Both teams played the North Subsection’s top seed, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, once. Paynesville lost by 27, while Litchfield lost by 11. They both also played North Subsection No. 8 Minnewaska, with Paynesville winning 52-39 and Litchfield losing at the buzzer 50-48.