Litchfield roared into the postseason with a 73-33 win over Dassel-Cokato Thursday at Litchfield High School.
The Dragons, 14-5 overall and seeded fourth in Section 5AA, advance to the section semifinals where they will meet fifth-seeded Maranatha Christian Academy. The Mustangs are 13-5 after beating Brooklyn Center 84-75 in the section's round of 16.
Litchfield and Maranatha will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at the LHS gym. The teams have a history, having met in the Section 5AA quarterfinals last year. Maranatha got a buzzer-beating shot to top the Dragons 45-43 in that game.
On Thursday, Litchfield was led by senior Avery Liestman, who scored a game-high 24 points. Sophomore Alex Draeger added 15 points, and Tyson Michels had 11.