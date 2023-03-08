Section 3AA-North schools have moved the semifinals of the boys basketball subsection tournament to tonight at Willmar High School.
The games previously were scheduled for Thursday night. However, late Tuesday afternoon Litchfield Activities Department announced on social media that the Dragons' subsection semifinal against Eden Valley-Watkins will be played at 7:30 p.m. today instead. The other semifinal game between Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta and New London-Spicer will proceed that game, with a 6 p.m. tip-off at Willmar High School.