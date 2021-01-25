Matt Draeger has coached enough games to know that almost no lead is ever safe, and no deficit ever too great to overcome.
His Litchfield boys basketball team confirmed both those ideas in the first two games of the season last week.
The Dragons overcame a 23-point first-half deficit to beat Hutchinson 61-57 in the opener Jan. 19 at Litchfield High School, then saw a 14-point lead almost slip away before holding on for a 54-52 win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted two days later.
“I’ve experienced 20-point deficits on both ends,” Draeger said as he reviewed the first week of the season. “I’ve had losses after being up 20, and wins after being down 20. You just have to keep playing.”
That was the Dragons’ mindset in the opener against Hutchinson. The Tigers, who already had a game under their belts, came out shooting well — especially from long range — and converting points in their transition game as they built the 23-point lead in the first half.
“The Hutch game, the first half, it was our first game,” Draeger said. “All the little things you do in a game, we didn’t do. Transition defense, rebounding, stuff like that. They hurt us when we didn’t do it.”
Though many in the crowd at Litchfield High School gymnasium might have been shocked by the deficit and resigned to simply not letting the difference get any worse, Draeger saw it differently.
“I never thought (the game was out of reach). We were fortunate, or unfortunate, to play Hutch the first game,” he said. “That was our first game, and they already played a game. (The Dragons were) getting used to the speed of a real game again.”
With about four minutes to go in the first half, Draeger recalled, he called a timeout with the Dragons down 21 points. He wanted the team to work on getting the deficit to 20 or less by halftime, which they did by heading into halftime down 19.
“The talk at halftime was, let’s get it to 10 with 10 minutes to go,” Draeger said. “You do that, now you got a chance.
“I felt actually pretty fortunate to be down 19 (at halftime),” he added. “The punch in the mouth we got, I actually felt pretty good.”
Litchfield didn’t wait until the midpoint of the second half to get within that 10-point striking distance. Instead, the Dragons whittled the Hutchinson lead to 10 with about 14 minutes to go. Then the Dragons closed the game on a 16-2 run.
Avery Liestman, who finished with a game-high 24 points, and Tyson Michels, who had 19 points, led the comeback. Liestman shot 8-for-17 from the field, including 4-for-9 from three-point range. Michels, meanwhile, was 6-for-14 from the floor, and also had a team-high eight rebounds and three assists.
“The second half, defensively, we stopped their transition and rebounded better,” Draeger said. “We were able to score, which took them out of their transition game as well.
“And you know, you get two or three shots to fall, and all of the sudden people start feeling better,” he added. “I was just real happy for our kids, how they hung in there and kept believing.”
The late-game positives from Tuesday were a memory two days later, however, as Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted erased a seemingly comfortable Litchfield lead.
Liestman (24 points) and Michels (12) were again the offensive leaders for Litchfield, which built a 29-18 halftime lead. But HL-W-W rode the shooting of Bennett Anderson, who had a team-high 16 points and shot 4-for-9 on threes, and Spencer Lade, who added 13 points, to close the game late in the game.
“I just didn’t think we made the right plays down the stretch,” Draeger said. “Down the stretch, we either turned it over or we missed shots. We didn’t make quality plays down the stretch. You combine turnovers with missed layups, with missed free throws, that’s a recipe for disaster. They had a little momentum and we just couldn’t break the momentum.”
Some of that, Draeger acknowledged, might have been due to the fact the Dragons played without junior post Dom Dietel, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the waning seconds of the win over Hutchinson.
Taking the 6-4 Dietel out of the middle of the offense and defense created a challenge.
“He’s a difference maker,” Draeger said. “He’s a guy you can throw the ball in to and he can get you a basket. Take him out of the equation … and with one day to prepare for it, it changes things. Everyone has to learn another spot.
“It will change things for us,” he said. “Your depth is tested. But it opens opportunities for other kids. And the types of kids we have, I don’t doubt at all they’ll step up.”