Dom Dietel's free throw with four-tenths of a second left in the game lifted Litchfield to a 61-60 win over Paynesville in the Section 3AA-North quarterfinal game Saturday.
The Dragons, 12-15 overall, now meet top-seeded and state-ranked Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 24-2, in the subsection semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Willmar High School. It will be a rematch of a contest earlier this season in which MACA beat the Dragons 43-32 on Dec. 9.
If Litchfield needs inspiration for that semifinal contest, it might find it in Saturday’s tournament opener, which proved what a long way it can be from December to March when it comes to high school boys basketball.
It was back on Dec. 2 that Litchfield met Paynesville in the regular season-opener for both teams. It did not go well for the Dragons. Paynesville hit a school-record 20 three-pointers, Litchfield gave up a season-high in points, and the Dragons fell 91-66 on their home floor.
That result, at least in part, played a role in Litchfield receiving the fifth seed for the 3AA-North tournament. Outside of the top four seeded spots, it also meant Litchfield would spend the rest of the season on the road, including Saturday’s tournament opener against No. 4 Paynesville.
In a game moved from a 7 p.m. to a 1 p.m. start due to the forecasted winter storm Saturday evening, Litchfield played as if it was at home to open the game. And despite playing on its home floor, Paynesville could not replicate its three-point barrage from earlier in the season.
Litchfield successfully maintained its deliberate, ball-control pace on offense throughout most of the first half while its defense kept Paynesville from consistently hitting from the outside as it built a 31-23 lead.
But things tightened up considerably in the second half as Paynesville went on a 13-0 run that gave it a five-point lead midway through the second half. The Bulldogs, who finished the season 16-11, began to hit their outside shots, finishing the game 11-for-27 from beyond the three-point arc, an impressive 41 percent accuracy, but not the 50 percent (20-for-40) display from the teams’ first meeting.
Meanwhile, Litchfield found its own long-range success, with junior Alex Draeger leading the way. He scored a game-high 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting, including 6 of 13 from three-point range. Logan King, Jack McCann and Beau Weseloh added one three-pointer each as the Dragons climbed back into the game and traded big shots down the stretch.
Weseloh finished with 11 points, and Dietel had 10 points. They both played a big role in second-chance points, also, with Dietel grabbing eight rebounds and Weseloh seven to lead Litchfield. Junior forward Tyler Pennertz also gave the Dragons a lift off the bench with six points, six rebounds and a steal.
On now, it’s another opportunity for the Dragons to reverse a result from earlier in the season. It’s a taller order, go be sure, with Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta currently ranked eighth in the state in Class AA. But the Dragons, the only lower seed to win in the first round of the Section 3AA tournament, now know March can be different than December.