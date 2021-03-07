A busy week of games looked like it would end on a sour note for the Litchfield boys basketball team Saturday afternoon in Glenwood.
The Dragons struggled to find a rhythm against Minnewaska Area, with every small run they made either shut down by the Lakers or undone by their own mistakes. And then they found a way.
Avery Liestman hit a three-pointer with nine seconds to play, and the Dragons’ stifling defense didn’t allow Minnewaska a shot in the final moments as Litchfield won its third game in five days, 51-50.
“I was so proud of those guys,” Litchfield coach Matt Draeger said of the Dragons, who improved to 11-4 on the season following a week in which they also beat Rockford (55-50 Tuesday) and New London-Spicer (70-54 Friday).
At one point Saturday, the Dragons trailed 47-42 but had the ball and a chance to close the game in the closing minutes. Unfortunately, a pass was thrown out of bounds, giving the ball back to Minnewaska, who then had a chance to run down the clock and extend the lead.
“You know, a lot of teams at that point — it’s the second game of a back-to-back, you’re dead tired, it’s two minutes to go, you don’t have a lot of juice left in the tank — a lot of teams would have cashed it in at that point, said ‘it’s not our day.’ We didn’t do that.”
Indeed, they didn’t. They fought their way back into the game instead, and with about 22 seconds to play, the Dragons had the ball, trailing 50-48.
The Dragons ran a play designed to get the ball to Liestman, but he couldn’t get an open look, and Litchfield moved to its motion offense. Tyson Michels flipped the ball to Liestman on the left side of the arc and he hit the shot.
“That was just a player making a play,” Draeger said. “That’s what we got. We’ve got some players that just made some plays.”
Minnewaska called a timeout immediately and — considering how things had gone for the Dragons most of the afternoon — it was fair to wonder if leaving the Lakers 9.3 seconds to score might be too much.
Litchfield’s scrappy defense didn’t even give the Lakers a look at the basket, however, and time expired without a shot being taken.
“Our kids took away everything that they were going to do,” Draeger said. “It was a nice, nice possession.”
Another step in a season where the Dragons have learned to overcome considerable adversity.
Before the season even started they were down one starter, when senior Drew Kotzer was sidelined with a knee injury suffered in football. And in the first game of the season against Hutchinson, junior post Dom Dietel suffered a seson-ending knee injury.
Junior guard Logan King, a top reserve, injured an ankle in a game several weeks ago but continued to play. During Friday’s game against New London-Spicer, he injured it again in a loose ball scramble, serious enough this time to put him on the bench for all of Saturday’s game.
“I’m so proud of our kids, you know, they’ve been through a lot this season,” Draeger said. “And then we lose Logan the night before we have to come here. Guys stepped up. Tanner (Kohls) got an extended role, Jack (McCann, a freshman) had to play some. And you know, we come here and just battle and grind and be mentally tough. That’s our team. And that’s been the season. The kids have handled it great. That’s what I’m most proud of.”