It was a difficult week.
But after consecutive losses to Watertown-Mayer and Rockford, the Litchfield boys basketball team might simply need to return to the basics.
“Well, I think we just need to go back to work,” Litchfield coach Matt Draeger said Friday night as he sat in the empty LHS gym, where minutes earlier the Dragons had lost 59-56 to Rockford. “I don’t think this was a bad game by any means. We’ve got to feel good about playing better.”
The Dragons’ effort against Rockford was much improved from the loss to Watertown-Mayer three days earlier, Draeger said. But the final seconds just didn’t go the way they needed to for the Dragons.
Litchfield, 4-2 overall, trailed by a point with 26.2 seconds to play after Rockford’s Nolan Perry hit two free throws. Draeger called a timeout to set up a last play, but Litchfield wound turning the ball over and Rockford converted a layup as time ran out.
“That was my fault,” Draeger said of the final seconds. “We were expecting them to have a change of defense, and then the they didn’t. We had the ball in our best player’s hands, and I just kind of let it roll. They got stuck in a scramble and (we) probably had some opportunities for a time out there too. But things happened pretty fast.
“I told the guys, I’ll take the blame for that one,” Draeger added.
Positive minutes off the bench from senior post Christian Kelsey and junior guard Logan King gave Draeger reason for some optimism following the game, however.
“Christian did a great job, I thought, once he kind of figured out how they were defending him and we were able to get him the ball inside,” Draeger said of Kelsey, who scored five points, including a three-pointer in the second half. “You know, he’s a good shooter. The bottom line is that’ he’s got to give us minutes like that.
“And I thought Logan King was awesome the first half, you know,” Draeger continued. “He did some good stuff. We are going to need that, because Tyson (Michels) and Avery (Liestman) can’t do it every night, and we need other people to step up.”
Litchfield was scheduled to travel Tuesday to New London-Spicer, then play a home game Friday against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.