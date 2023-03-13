Litchfield’s postseason upset run ended abruptly.
The sixth-seeded Dragons, fresh off an upset of fifth-seeded Paynesville in the first round of the Section 3AA-North tournament, could not find a way to repeat that magic in the subsection semifinal game.
Eden Valley-Watkins, the No. 2 seed, rolled to a 59-30 win, avenging a 63-57 loss to the Dragons in what was the Eagles’ season-opener back in December.
Litchfield hit just 28 percent of its shots, while going 5-for-21 from three-point range. The Dragons took only 15 shots from inside the arc.
Meanwhile, Eden Valley-Watkins shot 60 percent (24 of 40) from the floor and had a 26-17 rebounding advantage.
Senior guard Alex Draeger led the way for Litchfield with 16 points, and Jacob Dietel added eight points.
Eden Valley-Watkins had three players in double figures, with Landon Neiman scoring a team-high 15 points, followed by Myles Dziengel (11) and Parker Schultz (10).
Litchfield finished the season 7-21 overall. Eden Valley-Watkins advanced to the subsection final, where the Eagles knocked off New London-Spicer 56-54 on a stunning last-second shot Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. EV-W will play Redwood Valley at 5 p.m. today in Marshall for the Section 3AA title and a berth in the state tournament.