Litchfield built an 18-point lead in the first half, then held off a second-half Melrose surge to earn a 54-48 nonconference win Tuesday.
The Dragons, 2-4 overall, was powered by a balanced offensive attack with three players in double figures — Dom Dietel and Alex Drageger scored 11 points each, and Beau Weseloh added 10. Tanner Kohls had eight points and a team-high four rebounds for Litchfield.
Melrose was led by Connor Engelmeyer's 18 points.
Litchfield's next game will be Tuesday, Dec. 28, when they meet Milaca in the first round of the St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament.