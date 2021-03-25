Litchfield had a Section 5AA final appearance within its grasp. Or so it seemed.
Minneapolis North erased a seven-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Dragons 22-2 to start the second half and cruised to a 61-38 win Wednesday.
North, the top seed in the section, will meet seventh-seeded Holy Family Catholic for a berth in the state tournament at 7 p.m. Friday at Minneapolis North High School.
Litchfield ended the season with a 15-6 record overall.
Litchfield's defense limited North's effectiveness on the offensive end of the court in the first half. The Polars, 12-1 overall, spent most of the half on the perimeter, unable to get much going inside, despite the presence of 6-foot-6 Davon Townley, a McDonald's Award finalist as one of the state's outstanding senior boys basketball players.
Meanwhile, Litchfield took good care of the basketball, committing few turnovers and making the most of scoring opportunities. Tyson Michels finished with a team-high 16 points.
But the Dragons' 27-20 halftime lead quickly disappeared under North's amplified defensive pressure.