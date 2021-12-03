Paynesville made 20 three-pointers as it rolled to a 91-66 win over Litchfield in the season-opening game for both teams Thursday at Litchfield High School.
Litchfield shot 50 percent from the field, including 16-for-28 from two-point range, but could not keep up with Paynesville’s blistering pace from beyond the arc. Paynesville hit 20 of 41 three-point attempts. Seven different players connected for at least one three-pointer for Paynesville.
A trio of seniors led the way for Litchfield, with forward Beau Weseloh scoring 18 points, center Dom Dietel getting 16 and guard Logan King adding 14. Junior guard Alex Draeger added nine points.
Paynesville got 22 points from Eli Nelson, who shot 57 percent from the floor, including 4-for-7 from three-point range. Chase Bayer had 17 points on 6-for-16 shooting, and Max Athmann added 16.
Litchfield’s next game is Tuesday against Minnewaska at home.