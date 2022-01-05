Sauk Centre outscored Litchfield 29-16 over the final 10 minutes as the Dragons fell 62-49 in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday.
Litchfield, 4-6 overall, got 11 points each from junior guard Alex Draeger and senior post Dom Dietel. Beau Weseloh and Blake Aller added eight points each.
The Dragons hit six of 15 three-point attempts, but they could not keep pace with the Mainstreeters, who knocked down nine threes as they improved to 8-1 on the season. Jay Neubert led Sauk Centre with 28 points, and Andrew Drevlow added 17, including 5-for-6 shooting from beyond the three-point line. Litchfield entered the game on a two-game win streak after finishing fifth in the St. Cloud Cathedral tournament Dec. 28-30. The Dragons had won four of their previous six games before Tuesday after an 0-4 start to the season.
Litchfield plays Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 3-6 overall, in another nonconference game Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis.