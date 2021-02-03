Litchfield suffered its worst shooting night of the season — from the floor and free throw line — and it resulted in a 42-31 loss, the Dragon’s first of the season, Tuesday at Watertown-Mayer.
The 4-1 Dragons hit 12 of 39 shots from the field, including a 4-for-19 performance from three-point range.
Still, they stayed in the game until Watertown-Mayer, 3-2 overall, began to pull away with about three minutes to play. Litchfield held Watertown-Mayer to just 37 percent shooting from the floor, only slightly better than the Dragons’ shooting efficiency of 31 percent.
Senior point guard Tyson Michels was the only Dragon to reach double figures, scoring 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting. Sophomore Alex Draeger added eight points.
John Mueller led Watertown-Mayer with a game-high 24 points, as he hit 10 of 19 shots from the floor and also grabbed eight rebounds.
Litchfield, 3-1 in the Wright County West, plays host to conference opponent Rockford, 5-1 overall, at 7 p.m. Friday.