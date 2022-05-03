Watching his drive

Litchfield senior Sam Tipka watches his drive from the tee on No. 2 at Litchfield Golf Course during a Wright County Conference West meet Thursday. It was the second nine-hole meet of the day, with the first round being at Little Crow-Pines in New London. Litchfield finished third in at Little Crow and fifth in Litchfield, putting the Dragons fourth in the conference standings for the season. Tipka led his Litchfield teammates in both rounds, carding a 38 at Little Crow and 40 at Litchfield. Tipka also carded a 40 on Monday during a conference meet at Annandale.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Litchfield finished fifth in a Wright County Conference West boys golf meet Monday at Southbrook Golf Course in Annandale.

Sam Tipka led the Dragons with a  round of 40, and Ty Olson finished with a  45.

New London-Spicer won the eight-team meet with a 154, 22 strokes better than runner-up Watertown-Mayer. Litchfield finished with a team total of 185.

The win helped strengthen New London-Spicer’s lead in the season standings. At 928 strokes, the Wildcats hold a 92-stroke lead over Watertown-Mayer. Litchfield, meanwhile, is in third place at 1,079.

