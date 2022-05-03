Litchfield finished fifth in a Wright County Conference West boys golf meet Monday at Southbrook Golf Course in Annandale.
Sam Tipka led the Dragons with a round of 40, and Ty Olson finished with a 45.
New London-Spicer won the eight-team meet with a 154, 22 strokes better than runner-up Watertown-Mayer. Litchfield finished with a team total of 185.
The win helped strengthen New London-Spicer’s lead in the season standings. At 928 strokes, the Wildcats hold a 92-stroke lead over Watertown-Mayer. Litchfield, meanwhile, is in third place at 1,079.