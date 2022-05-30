A trio of Litchfield seniors — Sam Tipka, Braxton Kerstein and Tyler Jansky — were scheduled to compete for a trip to the Class AA State Golf Tournament Wednesday at Oakdale Golf Club.
Tipka was tied for fifth place after carding a 77 during the first day of the Section 3AA tournament Thursday, while Kerstein found himself in the tie for 12th with a 79. Jansky earned one of the final qualifying spots with a 37th-place finish after shooting an 87.
Tipka and Kerstein will join the rest of the Section 3AA final field in teeing off at 9 a.m. Wesdnesday at Oakdale.
The Litchfield team was finished the first day in seventh with a 333. New London-Spicer was in first place at the end of the first day with a score of 311.
Beau Twardy tied for 49th with a 90 to round out the Litchfield scoring.
Minnewaska was second at 317, Marshall third at 322, and Luverne fourth with a 325.
Tipka’s run to a fifth-place tie after the first day at the Section 3AA tournament continued a strong run for him. He’s been the Dragons’ first bag all season. He earned all-Wright County Conference West honors by finishing fifth overall in the conference individual standings. He finished with 314 strokes over eight meets. New London-Spicer’s Peyton Coahran won the conference individual title with 295.
Kerstein wound up 15th overall to earn honorable mention all-WCC with a total stroke count of 340. Litchfield freshman Ty Olson also earned honorable mention all-conference, finishing 22nd overall with a 353.