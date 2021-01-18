A season-opening game against Willmar might normally be a raucous affair for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato hockey fans.
Restrictions on attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic toned down the usual rivalry contest Saturday afternoon at Litchfield Civic Arena. But LDC players and coaches could not have asked for a better start.
The Dragons had six different players score as they trounced Willmar 6-1, a result that allowed them to hold on to the "Cream Can" rivalry trophy.
"We have talked as a team about everybody having different roles on this team and the importance of everybody doing their best with the role they have," LDC coach Brice Berggren said. "It was a good win to start the season for us, and it was very nice to see several different names on the score sheet."
Gavin Hanson got the Dragons on the board at 9:49 of the first period, with assists from Jack Hillmann and Grant Grochow. Meanwhile the LDC defense was stifling Willmar, keeping the Cardinals in their end of the ice much of the period while allowing just three shots on goal.
"The first period had a few moments where we had to remind ourselves that we were actually playing a game, and we had to remember how fast game speed is," Berggren said. "After a few minutes, the boys really settled in and looked much more comfortable."
Things opened up considerably for LDC in the second period, with Logan Benson scoring less than a minute in. Zach Zwilling added a goal at 7:34, and after Willmar got its lone goal of the game, Ryan Schutz put the Dragons up 4-1 just 50 seconds before the end of the period.
"The first game is always interesting to see where the team is at and how we will react to different situations," Berggren said. "The boys did an excellent job sticking with our game plan of playing a fast, high-tempo pace. We had goals from six different players in this game, and that really shows how well balanced the boys played and how much of a team effort this win was."
Caden Besemer (9:45) and Keyton Johnson (11:43) closed the scoring for LDC in the third period.
Goalie Darby Halonen played 45:43 of the game, registering 15 saves, and Travis Olson spent the final 5:17 in goal and collected five saves.