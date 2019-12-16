Burich Arena was packed for the first game of the classic Litchfield-Hutchinson rivalry game Saturday night.
Unfortunately for the Dragons, the night ended on a low note as they lost 2-1 in a closely contested game.
“It was a close game,” junior goaltender Darby Halonen said. “We were obviously hoping to get that goal to get ahead. But it didn’t happen, we never were able to score. It was a good game overall. I thought we played solid, just little things didn’t go our way quite as we wanted.”
Hutchinson’s goals were basically the same.
On the power play, someone would take a shot from the wing and Tristan Hoppe was there in front of the net for the rebound. Just a classic case of right place, right time. Not to say that Litchfield didn’t have some chances to tie it up. But Hutchinson’s defense shut the door in the final period.
“They were going to keep it simple,” head coach Bryce Berrgren said. “Keep it deep in our zone as much as they can and keep us away from the middle of the ice, out of the slot and make it hard for us to score. They did a good job of that, we had some good rebound scoring opportunities, we just couldn’t quite find the back of the net.”
After dropping two straight and with another tough opponent in Mound Westonka coming up, the Dragons are confident that their offense will get back on track to finding the net.
“We definitely have to work on getting the pucks deep and crashing the net a little more when we got our shots,” Halonen said. “I guess we’ll just work on that in practice and get better each game. It’s only our fourth game, so it’s a work in progress. But I think we’ll be good.”
The rivalry hasn’t been much of a rivalry over the past few years, with Litchfield winning the last eight regular season games between the two teams prior to Saturday.
But none of that mattered. It was two evenly matched teams going to battle in the rink, and one got the bounce it needed to come out victorious.
“We told the boys after the game this is a good game,” Berrgren said. “It’s always a bummer to come out on the short end of a stick. But this is a good game, and we’re going to see these guys again in the regular season and hopefully with a crack at them in the playoffs as well. Let’s learn from what we did tonight and try to improve on it and go to work at practice. Can’t hang your head about this one, let’s move forward.”
The Dragons are heading into the meat of their schedule coming up. After Mound Tuesday and at Redwood Valley Thursday, Litchfield will play in the Granite City Showcase from Dec. 26-28 in St. Cloud.
Hutchinson 2, Litchfield 1 (Dec. 14)
Hutchinson …. 1 0 1 — 2
Litchfield.....… 1 0 0 — 1
Scoring Summary
First period: L—Jake Johnson 4:15, H—Tristan Hoppe (Hayden Jensen) 15:50
Second period: No scoring
Third period: H—Hoppe (Brady Knorr, Cam Longie) 1:17
PP: Hutch 2/3; Litch 1/3
Shots: Hutch 27 (7-7-13); Litch 26 (10-7-9)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 25/26; L—Darby Halonen 25/27