Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato received the sixth seed — and a home game in the first round of the playoffs — for the Section 2A boys hockey tournament.
The Dragons open section play today against 11th seeded Bloomington Kennedy Litchfield Civic Arena.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 6:25 pm
Orono gained the top seed for the tournament, while Providence Academy was seeded second and Delano was third.
The Dragons finished the regular season with a 15-8-2 record, while Kennedy was 3-22-0 during the regular season. Included in those records is a meeting between the two squads in December, when Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato rolled to a 7-1 win at Bloomington Ice Garden.
After starting the season unbeaten through eight games (7-0-1) L/DC finished the regular season on a 2-3 run, which included a 9-1 win over Marshall in the season finale.
Senior forwards Braden Olson and Calvin Jones have been the heart of the L/DC attack this season. Olson leads the team in scoring with 36 points on 13 goals and 23 assists. Jones, meanwhile, has 34 points (16 goals, 18 asssist).
Senior defenseman Caden Besemer is third on the team in scoring with six goals and 18 assists for 24 points.
If Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato gets by Bloomington Kennedy, it would travel to third-seeded Delano for the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Delano, 13-12-0, beat L/DC twice during the regular season — 3-1 Jan. 5 at Delano and 4-2 Jan. 24 at Litchfield.