When he learned the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team would be moving to a new section this season, coach Brice Berggren sought to create a new-look schedule, as well.
Some of the regular opponents from years past were removed, and some new opposition – teams the Dragons are likely to see come section playoff time – were added.
It would be a tougher schedule, better reflecting what Berggren said is going to be the best Class A section in the state, but one that he believes will best prepare the Dragons for the rigors of Section 2A playoff competition.
“We kind of geared up our schedule, amped it up,” Berggren said. “We were trying to play really stiff competition. (Section) 2A is going to be the best section in the state for single-A hockey In order to play at that level come playoff time, we need to be sure we’re competing at that level throughout the season.”
Past the midpoint of the season, Berggren seems pleased with the change.
“So far, it’s been a ton of fun,” he said. “Each game is a fun game, right down to the wire. It’s been fun, and I think it’s helped us so far.”
With a win at Willmar Saturday, LDC improved to 8-5-1 on the season. It was the Dragons’ second win of the week, following a 6-4 win over Mound Westonka on Jan. 11. LDC has a 6-1-1 record over the past eight games, during which the Dragons have outscored the opposition 36-22.
LDC has played seven games decided by two goals or fewer, including a 3-3 tie with Minneapolis on Jan. 6. It’s those kinds of close, hard-fought games that Berggren hoped for as the 2021-2022 regular season schedule was being plotted.
“I’m happy with it; I’m comfortable with it,” Berggren said. “I think we’ve been playing good hockey. The first couple games (of the season), it might be nice to get ‘em back and see how we could do now. But even in those close loses … you grow. There’s some good that comes out of them too.”
The Willmar game was one in which the Dragons didn’t get the kind of close contest they’ve had through much of the season. And they didn’t really expect it against a squad that has been in a rebuilding mode recently. In fact, Berggren said, some were disappointed that the margin of victory wasn’t larger.
Still, it was a win against a traditional rival. One that allowed LDC to maintain ownership of the Stephen Reynolds Memorial “Cream Can” — a traveling trophy that date backs to the earliest days of the Highway 12 rivalry that began in 1972. The trophy is etched with winner of each of the more than 80 games played between the teams during the past 50 years, and the winner of each game gets to take the trophy home to its trophy case.
While the rivalry has cooled somewhat in recent years, certainly from the days when the schools played each other twice each season, the game — and trophy — still holds meaning.
“The boys still take great pride in playing for the cream can,” Berggren said. “The rivalry has diminished … but you still take pride in going in there. We brought the cream can in there with us (by virtue of a 6-1 win last season); we wanted to make sure we returned with it as well.”
Senior forward Winky Estrada scored two first period goals, while Zachary Zwilling and Ryan Schutz also added goals for the Dragons, who outshot Willmar 64-16 in a dominating performance.
Four days earlier, the Dragons played nearly as dominating a game – but only for the final two periods – as they rallied from a 3-1 first-period deficit to beat Mound Westonka.
LDC got caught watching Mound Westonka’s high-scoring first line to often in the first period, Berggren said. But given that wakeup call, the Dragons responded.
“They have three very good point guys (who) move the puck well, shoot well, skate well,” Berggren said of Mound Westonka. “We knew we had to shut down their top line. But in the first period, we did more puck watching than skating.
“We came in after the first period, and we (coaches) asked them to make some adjustments and shut down that top line,” Berggren said. “I was pleased with how they kept going, kept playing. That’s awesome in the third period when you can keep rolling like we did … and they’re the team back on their heels. The first 17 (minutes) were a little shaky for us, but the last 34 flipped around. That was kind of nice.”
LDC finished the game with a 34-17 shots advantage, getting a goal each from Estrada and Zwilling in the decisive third period.
Zwilling has been the Dragons’ most consistent offensive threat with 16 goals and five assists through 14 goals this season. Estrada has seven goals and five assists, while Ryan Schutz has a team-high eight assists and three goals, and Jack HIllmann seven assists and three goals.
LDC has 11 games remaining on its regular-season schedule, including three this week. They traveled to Morris Tuesday, then were scheduled to play home games against Delano Thursday and Minnesota River Saturday.