Back-to-back games can challenge a hockey team’s stamina at any time of the season. Add the intensity of the postseason, and the challenge multiplies.
It was an obstacle Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato could not overcome in the Section 2A tournament. Well, the challenge of back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday night, in addition to facing the section’s third-seeded team.
Delano held off a valiant effort by L/DC to advance in the section tournament — and end the Dragons’ season — in a 3-1 win Saturday on its home ice.
L/DC had reached the quarterfinal contest by surviving a close call one night earlier against Bloomington Kennedy. The teams were supposed to meet Feb. 21 in the section’s opening round, but last week’s snowstorm postponed the game to Friday. The Dragons won 7-5 at Litchfield Civic Arena, but only after battling back from a two-goal, first-period deficit against the section’s lowest-seeded team.
Delano was scheduled to meet seventh-seeded Waconia, who upset No. 2 Providence Academy 7-2 Saturday, in the semifinals Tuesday. Top seed Orono, which survived its own challenge, getting by Hutchinson 2-1 in overtime, met No. 4 Minneapolis in the other semifinal Tuesday at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.
The Section 2A championship game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.
Delano, 14-12 overall, beat the Dragons twice during the regular season — 3-1 in early January and 4-2 later that month.
And the Tigers dominated much of the play in the third meeting, holding a 42-15 advantage in shots.
Yet they could not get much separation on the scoreboard between themselves and the Dragons, thanks to a strong performance in net by senior goalie Travis Halonen, who turned away 39 shots.
The teams were locked in a scoreless tie through the first period, but Delano broke through almost as soon as it stepped on the ice for the second period. Teague Collings scored just 14 second in, and that seemed to unleash a flurry of offense that saw Delano fire 20 shots on the goal in the period.
Delano added a second score midway through the second, with Will Brown netting the goal at 7:17.
L/DC found a spark in the break between the second and third periods, however, as Carson Brummond scored just 1:45 into the final stanza to close the gap to 2-1.
The teams battled from there, neither finding the upper hand until a penalty at 15:25 gave Delano a man advantage. Desperately needing to find the tying goal, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato pulled its goalie, and Delano’s Collings found the empty net at 16:19 of the third.
The Dragons didn’t have the energy or time to battle back as their season ended with a 16-9-2 record.
Survived opening round
The challenge from Bloomington Kennedy in the opening round might have surprised many Dragons faithful, who remembered a 7-1 win in early December at Bloomington.
All numbers seemed to point to a Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato win, likely one in which the Dragons would not be seriously tested.
Bloomington Kennedy entered the game with a 3-23 record and 1.54 goals-per-game average, having scored more than three goals in a game just three times during the regular season. Meanwhile, Kennedy was giving up 5.58 goals per game.
And that, as they say, is why they play the game.
Kennedy scored just 50 seconds in and added a second tally less than 30 seconds later. The Dragons rallied, but Kennedy seemed ready to counterpunch throughout the first.
Connor Taber scored at 9:39 to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Kennedy scored 30 seconds later to bump the lead back to two goals. Jaxon Gustafson cut the deficit again at 13:01, but Kennedy scored late to go ahead 4-2 before the end of the first.
The Dragons finally found their footing in the second period, however, as Calvin Jones, Carson Wendorff and Taber scored to give L/DC a lead it would not relinquish. That despite a five-minute major penalty just 1:22 into the second, which the Dragons successfully killed off without yielding.
Jones added his second goal of the game at 6:12 of the third period to put the Dragons up 6-4 before Kennedy closed the gap. But Wendorff put the game away with an unassisted goal at 16:19.