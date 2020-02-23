The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team has a date with Hutchinson in the Sectio 3A Championship Wednesday. The Dragons came back from an early deficit Saturday to beat New Ulm 7-4 in the section semifinals.
The Eagles scored two quick goals in the first four minutes of the game to put LDC in a hole, but the Dragons refocused and held the Eagles scoreless for the rest of the first and second period. The offense, meanwhile, warmed up and built a 5-2 lead in that time.
After giving up two early goals, Logan Benson and Zach Zwilling scored to tie the game up before the end of the first period. Then the Dragons took the lead in the second with goals from Jake Johnson, Trent Raisanen and Alex Heinonen.
The Eagles didn’t go quietly in the last period. New Ulm and Litchfield exchanged goals, with the Eagles scoring first, then the Dragons, then the Eagles, and finally the Dragons to wrap up the win. Johnson and Mason Schroeder netted LDC’s final goals of the game.
Now the Dragons are back in the section final for the first time since they won the title back in 2018. They’ll face the Hutchinson Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. In their two meetings during the regular season, LDC lost to Hutch 2-1 and 5-3.
Litchfield/DC 7, New Ulm 4 (Feb. 22)
New Ul ………… 2 0 2 — 4
Litchfield/DC ... 2 3 2 — 7
First period: NU—Braxten Hoffmann (Teddy Giefer, Jacob Berg) 1:20, PP; NU—Hoffmann (Teagan Kamm, Glavine Schugel) 3:20; L—Logan Benson (Alex Heinonen) 9:15, PP; L—Zach Zwilling (unassisted) 12:30
Second period: L—Jake Johnson (Mason Schroeder) 5:30; L—Trent Raisanen (Grant Grochow, Logan Benson) 7:39, PP; L—Heinonen (unassisted) 11:06
Third period: NU—Schugel (Ethan O’Connor, Hoffmann) 1:06; L—Johnson (Heinonen, Grochow) 13:33; NU—Cade Bushard (Schugel, Kamm) 15:20; L—Schroeder (Grochow) 15:38, EN
PP: LDC 2/3; New Ulm 1/5
Shots: LDC 34 (11-16-7); New Ulm 25 (9-5-11)
Saves: L—Cade Marquardt 22/26, NU—Kyle Esser 16/21, Joey Gag 10/11