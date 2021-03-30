Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato’s return to the state hockey tournament didn’t last long.
East Grand Forks scored just 25 seconds into the game and kept up the pace throughout as it beat the Dragons 8-1 in the State Class A quarterfinals Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Living up to their nickname, the Green Wave swamped the Dragons, outshooting LDC 51-9 and building a 6-0 lead.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, which finished the season 10-9-2, got on the board late in the second period when Caden Besemer knocked in a shot off assists from Ryan Schutz and Jack Hillmann at 13:38.
But when East Grand Forks’ Jaksen Panzer scored 5:31 into the third to give the Green Wave a 7-1 lead, the game went to running time.
East Grand Forks, 14-8 overall, was the No. 3 seed for the tournament. The will play Gentry Academy, 16-0 and seeded second, in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center.