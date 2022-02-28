Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey Coach Brice Berggren knew that returning to the state tournament this season would be difficult.
Moving to the more competitive Section 2A almost guaranteed that.
He wasn’t wrong.
Despite racking up the most regular season wins since the 2015-2016 season, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato could not get out of the first round of the section tournament, falling to Providence Academy 7-3 Thursday at Plymouth Ice Center.
The Dragons finished the season 16-9-1 overall, one win less than the 17-8-0 mark of the 2015-2016 team that played in the state tournament. And the team seemed to get strong as the season went along winning 10 of its last 13 regular season game, including six of its last seven.
Yet, that season mark and that strong season-ending run was good enough only to get LDC the fifth seed in the 11-team Section 2A, which meant the Dragons would get no home playoff game.
Instead, they traveled to fourth-seed Providence Academy’s Plymouth Ice Center home.
And the hosts did not treat them well.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato hung with the higher-seeded Lions through the first two periods, but a 3-0 third period lifted Providence Academy to the win.
Things looked good early on as Keyton Johnson’s goal just 2:15 into the game gave the Dragons a lead. But Providence Academy scored three times in a little more than three minutes late in the first to grab a 3-1 lead.
John’s second goal of the game at 3:46 of the second period pulled LDC within 3-2, and after Providence Academy regained a two-goal cushion, Connor Taber pulled the Dragons close again with an unassisted goal at 8:27 of the second.
It was as close as the Dragons got.
Providence Academy’s Andrew Owen scored his second goal of the game 3:38 into the third, Louie Wehmann got his second goal at 11:33 of the third, and John Reller added the Lions’ final goal at 13:14.
Providence Academy outshot LDC 14-6 in the third period, giving it a 33-26 advantage for the game.