Three games into the new season, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey coach Brice Berggren admitted he was pleasantly surprised.

“I’m very happy with the way we’ve started this season,” Berggren said Saturday after the Dragons’ dominating 7-1 win over Morris/Benson at Litchfield Civic Arena. “A lot of these boys have played a lot of hockey all fall. And I think a lot of it is just being comfortable playing with each other, and really not skipping a beat.

Tags