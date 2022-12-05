Three games into the new season, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey coach Brice Berggren admitted he was pleasantly surprised.
“I’m very happy with the way we’ve started this season,” Berggren said Saturday after the Dragons’ dominating 7-1 win over Morris/Benson at Litchfield Civic Arena. “A lot of these boys have played a lot of hockey all fall. And I think a lot of it is just being comfortable playing with each other, and really not skipping a beat.
“They’ve been playing and they’ve been rolling,” Berggren continued. “If you would have told me that we were going to score that many the first three games … no way. It’s a good surprise to see that.”
LDC entered the season with a fair amount of questions, having lost 15 players to graduation from a team that finished last season 16-9-1 and lost in the section quarterfinals. While 11 seniors return this season, many of them saw only limited varsity playing time, if any at all.
Among the team’s returning letterwinners are senior forwards Jaxon Gustafson, Calvin Jones, Rhett Niemela, Braden Olson, Connor Taber, senior defensemen Caden Besemer, Carson Tormanen , junior defenseman Jason Haataja, senior goalie Travis Halonen and sophomore goalie Chase Zwilling.
Taber played in 26 games last season and tallied 12 goals and six assists, the sixth-best point total on the team. After that, however, no other returning player had more than nine points last season.
The fact that so many seniors stuck with the program even though they weren’t seeing much varsity playing is a credit to them and their love of the sport, Berggren said.
“They played JV last year, but they enjoy the game of hockey, they enjoy their teammates,” he said. “They didn’t lose, I guess, just didn’t lose faith or didn’t lose the excitement to come to the rink every day, even though they weren’t playing a ton last year at the varsity level. And now they’re coming this year. And I think they really just want to make the most out of their season. Like, ‘this is our chance, this is what we’ve been waiting for let’s let’s make the most of it.’”
The senior group has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the first three weeks of the season, Berggren said, welcoming the younger players and setting the example.
“Our seniors have just been phenomenal,” he said. “They have been from Day 1, from the start of practice. If somebody makes a mistake, they don’t jump on them, but they’re more supportive of them, and they teach them, you know, ‘Do this. Try this.’ That is not always the case. So they’ve been awesome.”
The meshing of players has doubtless played a role in the Dragons fast start, in which they’ve outscored the opposition 16-5 in the first three games.
Berggren said he doesn’t expect that torrid goal-scoring pace to continue throughout the season, but he’s hopeful the Dragons can capitalize on their speed to make life difficult for opposing defensive schemes.
“If we play our game, we have the skill, we have the talent, to play like that,” Berggren said. “But the challenge becomes, can you do that consistently, night in and night out?”
Finding consistently good play will be important as LDC enters conference and post-season play. Berggren expects Holy Family and Delano to be favorites in the Wright County Conference, with Delano, Orono, Providence Academy and Minneapolis being among the top teams in the Section 2A field.
“Section 2A will be one of the toughest sections in the state again for Class A hockey,” he said. “We get the chance to play some of the top teams in our section throughout the regular season and these games will be a good indication of how we match up with some of the top teams in the state before we head into playoffs.”
No matter what, Berggren said, it’s a season that should be fun to follow.
“Like I’ve said a couple of times now, a lot of these boys, this is their first opportunity to play varsity, and you can just kind of feel the excitement that they have,” he said. “This team right now just has a different feeling of passion.”