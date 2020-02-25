It was the kind of start that could spell doom for any high school hockey team.
But after watching his team give up two goals in less four minutes, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato coach Bryce Berggren said he wasn’t worried — yet — about the Dragons’ chances in the Section 3A semifinals contest with New Ulm.
“So believe it or not, I’m not too stressed out,” Berggren said, recalling his mindset Saturday when the Dragons fell behind. “We haven’t started — we don’t start — very good in any game. We’re always a slow starting team. We seem to do better as the game goes on. So I’m not too nervous.
“Now, with that being said, I also know the next goal is going to be a big one,” he contined. “3-0 is a big hole to climb out of. 2-0 is manageable, you can still have a pretty positive outlook on that.”
His patience was rewarded.
The second-seeded Dragons, 10-14-1, got that all-important third goal of the game and went on to beat New Ulm 7-4 to earn a spot in the section championship game against Hutchinson, 16-8-1, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The score remained 2-0 for nearly six minutes before Logan Benson went top shelf off an assist from Alex Heinonen to pull the Dragons to within 2-1 with 9:15 gone in the first period.
“So not too nervous at 2-0, and the next goal’s a big one, and Logan Benson comes through,” Berggren said. “That’s huge for us. I think you could just feel the whole bench, just even get the nerves out kind of, like ‘here we go, we can do this.’
“We’re extremely hard-working,” Berggren said. “We will work hard all the time. But we also like sometimes hang back, and almost wait until somebody sucker punches us until it revs us up. That seemed to rev us up. That one goal really got us going, and from there we just kind of noticed, ‘hey, if we move our feet, we’re going to win the races, and we’ll get a lot of shots on net.’”
LDC dominated the remainder of the first period and all of the second, scoring five unanswered goals during the span, to jump to a 5-2 lead.
Despite the quick deficit, the Dragons ended the first period with an 11-9 shots-on-goal advantage, and the dominance really began to show in the second period, where LDC outshot New Ulm 16-5.
Zach Zwilling scored at 12:30 of the first period to tie the game. The second period saw Jake Johnson score the first of his two goals at 5:30, followed by goals from Trent Raisanen (7:39) and Alex Heinonen (11:06).
New Ulm showed it wasn’t ready to give up the fight when Glavine Schugel scored just a minute into the third period, closing the gap to 5-3. And with a two-goal lead, Berggren said, he shifted the Dragons’ strategy.
We kind of went to more of a defensive style,” he said. “We stressed the point, you know, we don’t have to score another goal to win the game. They do. We wanted to keep the puck deep in their zone (so) they have to go 200 feet to score a goal. Try to play smart, defensive hockey.”
The switch worked as the game went scoreless for the next 12 minutes, broken when LDC’s Johnson got his second goal. New Ulm added a score at 15:20, but LDC’s Mason Schroeder closed the door with an empty-net goal at 15:38.
Having reached the section title game in his first season as varsity head coach, Berggren said he appreciates all that’s gone into the task.
“I think you always set your goals to be here,” Berggren said. “It’s a long season, you kind of go through some ups and downs along the way, but I mean, yeah, you kind of expect to be here. If you’re not here you’re disappointed.”
And to arrive at the championship game as the No. 2 seed, facing top-seeded Hutchinson, makes the journey that much more special, he said.
The teams met twice during the regular season, with Hutchinson winning both contests, a 2-1 early-season decision, and a 5-3 result in the last game of the regular season.
“You know what, I like our chances any night we play them. I feel like it’s going to be just a battle. I think our group of guys, we understand we can beat these guys,” Berggren said. “I think we feel confident, yet we know that, you know, we respect them, as well. We know they have some good goal scorers and they will play very hard.
But it should be a great game,” he added. “Just what you want in a section final game. I mean, this is textbook, really, a (No.) 1 and a (No.2) seed, battling it out.”
Litchfield/DC 7, New Ulm 4 (Feb. 22)
New Ul ………… 2 0 2 — 4
Litchfield/DC ... 2 3 2 — 7
First period: NU—Braxten Hoffmann (Teddy Giefer, Jacob Berg) 1:20, PP; NU—Hoffmann (Teagan Kamm, Glavine Schugel) 3:20; L—Logan Benson (Alex Heinonen) 9:15, PP; L—Zach Zwilling (unassisted) 12:30
Second period: L—Jake Johnson (Mason Schroeder) 5:30; L—Trent Raisanen (Grant Grochow, Logan Benson) 7:39, PP; L—Heinonen (unassisted) 11:06
Third period: NU—Schugel (Ethan O’Connor, Hoffmann) 1:06; L—Johnson (Heinonen, Grochow) 13:33; NU—Cade Bushard (Schugel, Kamm) 15:20; L—Schroeder (Grochow) 15:38, EN
PP: LDC 2/3; New Ulm 1/5
Shots: LDC 34 (11-16-7); New Ulm 25 (9-5-11)
Saves: L—Cade Marquardt 22/26, NU—Kyle Esser 16/21, Joey Gag 10/11.