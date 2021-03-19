Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato got goals from seven different players as it rolled past Luverne in the Section 3A boys hockey quarterfinals Thursday at Litchfield Civic Arena.
The Dragons, 8-8-2 overall and seeded second in the section, will meet third-seeded New Ulm in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Litchfield Civic Arena.
Junior forward Winky Estrada got the Dragons going at 5:46 of the first period, and Zach Zwilling added another goal just 18 seconds before the break. LDC just continued to pull away in the second period with goals from Ryan Schutz, Mason Schroeder, Keyton Johnson and Gavyn Lund. Wyatt Larson added a goal in the third, and Lund got his second of the game to close the scoring.
LDC dominated throughout, peppering Luverne goalie Shaid Shearer with 73 shots, including 30 in the second period.