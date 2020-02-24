Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield boys swimmer Logan Christopherson extended his season a few more days as he’ll make the trip to the Class A state meet this week at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Christopherson was the lone Charger swimmer to make the cut this past weekend at the Section 3A Championship in Hutchinson. He took third place in the breaststroke to qualify for his first trip to state.
“I was actually really surprised that I made it to state because I was seeded first the day before, but I didn’t know if people were going to have crazy time drops that would push me out of the top three,” Christopherson said. “I was really happy and kind of in shock at first.”
Although he was the fastest swimmer out of prelims, two others ended up dropping time to move ahead of Christopherson in the finals. Still, he was about three seconds faster than the fourth-place swimmer to easily finish in the top three and qualify for state.
Along with his third-place in the breaststroke, Christopherson also earned a section medal with a seventh-place finish in the individual medley. DCL’s other individual medalist was Jackson Resop, who took fourth place in the butterfly and just missed qualifying for state by 0.06 seconds.
The Chargers’ relay teams also earned medals. the medey relay team of Christopherson, Resop, Joe Carlson and Russell Wesa took fourth place, the 200 freestyle relay team of Resop Riley Defries, Carlson and Jacob Huhn took fifth, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Resop, Defries, Emmanual Johnson and Christopherson took seventh.
As a team, the Chargers took seventh place overall. DCL's Nate Youngs was also named the section's Assistant Coach of the Year, and the team was a Silver Academic Award winner.
“I think we swam really well both days,” Christopherson said about his team’s effort. “We had a lot of improvements (during prelims) and today (at finals) there were a couple of small improvements everyone had. … Relays did better than they were supposed to and there were a lot of improvements with people moving up.”
Christopherson will now prepare for his first trip to the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The Class A prelims are noon Friday, followed by the finals noon Saturday. His time from the section meet makes him the 19th seed at state, so he’ll have some work to do if he hopes to finish in the top 16 and qualify for finals. He said his goal is to beat the state cut time of 1:02.99, and otherwise just enjoy the atmosphere.
“Just the experience of going for the first time and getting out of school to go swim,” he said, “it should be pretty fun.”
Section 3A Championship (Feb. 21-22)
Teams: 1. Hutchinson 449, 2. Willmar 420, 3. Monticello 396, 4. Princeton 197, 5. St. Cloud Apollo 191, 6. Montevideo 181, 7. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 164
200 medley relay (7): 1. Hutch (Conner Hogan, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelsen, Devon Bode) 1:40.21; 4. DCL (Jackson Resop, Logan Christopherson, Joe Carlson, Russell Wesa) 1:50.48
200 freestyle (19): 1. Ayden Schueler (Wil) 1:45.12; 14. Riley Defries 2:02.18; 16. Emmanual Johnson 2:07.84; 17. Isaiah Kalis 2:08.10
200 IM (21): 1.Noah Tague (H) 2:01.65; 7. Logan Christopherson 2:15.43; 17. Joe Carlson 2:27.00; 21. Leif Forsman 2:42.40
50 freestyle (26): 1. Jacob Meyer (Wil) 22.37; 19. Russel Wesa 25.86; 23. Mick Gallagher 27.93; DQ—Jacob Huhn
Diving (12): 1. Dakotah Parker (Mtv) 470.50; 10. Trenton Zeidler 197.20
100 butterfly (25): 1. Sean Cooney (Apl) 53.99; 4. Jackson Resop 57.27; 12. Joe Carlson 1:03.52; 21. Leif Forsman 1:11.02; 22. Colin Tormanen 1:13.16
100 freestyle (26): 1. Ayden Schueler (Wil) 48.30; 13. Riley Defries 55.39; 20. Jacob Huhn 58.18; 22. Steven Mengelkoch 59.95; 24. Anders Borg 1:01.48
500 freestyle (19): 1. Matthew Olberg (H) 4:57.83; 11. Emmanual Johnson 5:40.89; 14. Isaiah Kalis 5:57.49; 15. Max Haataja 5:58.52
200 free relay (7): 1. Willmar (Jacob Meyer, Colin O’Farrell, Logan McGillivray, Ayden Schueler) 1:30.13; 5. DCL (Jackson Resop, Riley Defries, Joe Carlson, Jacob Huhn) 1:39.98
100 backstroke (26): 1. Conner Hogan (H) 54.22; 10. Russell Wesa 1:06.57; 19. Steven Mengelkoch 1:12.51; 22. Max Haataja 1:14.11; 25. William Carlson 1:17.13
100 breaststroke (24): 1. Noah Tague (H) 1:01.28; 3. Logan Christopherson 1:03.95; 16. Colin Tormanen 1:17.80; 18. Justice Borg 1:18.68; 21. Nick Pofahl 1:19.81
400 free relay: 1. Willmar (Jacob Meyer, Colin O’Farrell, Ben Seelhammer, Ayden Schueler) 3:16.80; 7. DCL (Jackson Resop, Riley Defries, Emmanual Johnson, Logan Christopherson) 3:42.67