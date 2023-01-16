Among the equipment Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield swimmers pack for each meet is a canvas print with a silhouetted image of Rocky Balboa with a raised fist, and a quote from the movie’s underdog hero.
“It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.”
For first-year DCL coach Tim Hroma, the movie line perfectly sums up the task he’s put before his team.
“It’s about being fighters this year,” Hroma said. “It’s all about being willing to step up and take the risk of being willing to go in that fight and see if we can win, and if not, if we don’t win, make sure we do damage.”
He means damage in a good way. And there has been damage through the first half of the season, like a second-place finish in the 11-team Tiger/Bronze Division of the Maroon and Gold Invite Jan. 7 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
The Chargers also finished fifth in the Section 3A True Team Championship Saturday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. With 925 points, they were within striking distance of third-place Sauk Rapids-Rice. And they gained a bit of revenge against rival St. Cloud Apollo, to whom they’d dropped a dual meet earlier in the week, by finishing two places and more than 250 points ahead of.
Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield is competing with a roster of 27 swimmers, down a bit from the beginning of the season. But Hroma believes there’s a positive in the smaller, but dedicated group of swimmers, who have been willing to put in the time and hard work to improve.
And who have brought a renewed team approach to the pool.
“When you walk into a pool area and you feel a connection with your team right away, that’s such good news,” Hroma said. “I mean, the boys welcomed me with open arms. You can talk to any parent, and swimmer on this team and find out that we built a team this year. We’re still building, but its very, very different. It’s a new feeling. It’s very cohesive.”
Several seniors were lost to graduation after last season, and the Chargers’ roster still year still trends toward youth. But there’s some proven talent in the group.
“We’re a young team. We had a lot of talented guys leave,” Hroma said. “Our seniors that left were really essential for point scoring and all that. So I got to kind of see (early in the season) where our gaps were.”
Leading the way for DCL is senior Logan Christopherson, who won the 100-yard breaststroke and finished sixth in the 200 individual medley at the section true team meet Saturday.
Freshman Dominic Borg and sophomore Will Carlson also are being counted on to bring in the points season.
Borg took fifth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle, while helping the Chargers 200 medley relay team take fifth and the 200 freestyle relay finish seventh.
Carlson was eighth in the 100 backstroke and 12th in the individual medley, while also swimming on the medley relay.
“They’ve been dropping (time) and doing well consistently this season already,” Horma said. “So I new I had guys ready to take over. They all took over slots that needed to be filled.
“We’re not the fastest team, we don’t have the strongest team in the world, but we’re tougher than everybody else,” he added.
And that’s not just a movie script.