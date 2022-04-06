Litchfield’s boys tennis team finds itself in a new section this season, but with the same old objective of making some noise in the postseason.
With a solid foundation of returning starters, the Dragons have every reason to expect success again this season, even if there remain some questions about the lineup.
“Our strength this year is our experience, especially in singles,” Litchfield coach John Carlson said. “We need to fill our fourth singles position, as well as second and third doubles. The opportunity for our athletes to step up and compete at the varsity level is there for a large number of players. The ones that rise to the top are those that will compete hard, play smart and play with confidence, especially when things aren’t going well.”
Litchfield has built a reputation for success during the past few decades with players who have been able to do just that. The Dragons have qualified for the state tournament 16 times in the past 35 years.
The Dragons rolled to an 18-5 dual meet record last season and reached the section finals before being eliminated.
While the team didn’t make it to state last season, the doubles team of Tyson Michels and Alex Draeger finished third in the state. Michels has graduated, as did second doubles player Max Ceasar and third doubles player Aiden Nelson.
Draeger, a junior, returns, however.
Draeger has been playing first singles for Litchfield since he was an eighth-grader, moving to doubles to pair with Michels for the individual postseason last year. He’s expected to be in the top singles position again this season.
Bolstering the singles strength are senior Mason Woelfel, who played second singles last year, and Garrison Jackman, No. 3 singles last season.
Also returning for the Dragons are Braeden Olson, who played first doubles last year, and Tyler Pennertz, who was at second doubles. It’s likely Olson and Pennertz will pair at the top doubles position.
That means an early-season priority will be finding No. 4 singles and No. 2 and 3 doubles players.
Among the players who are expected to challenge for those spots are seniors Brady Cannon, Angel Medina and Elijah Schacherer, and juniors Nathan Wuotila and Gray Nelson.
“There are some younger players that will also be challenging for a varsity spot, but that still needs to be worked out through challenges,” Carlson said last week.
Carlson likes what he’s seen from early-season practices, and believes the Dragons will be among the Wright County Conference’s top teams again this season. He expects Delano to be the favorite, with Mound-Westonka also being a factor in the race.
Moving from Section 6A to Section 2A this season, puts Litchfield into an unfamiliar pool of teams, but that’s no reason for Carlson or the Dragons to lower expectations.
“Winning the conference and section are both realistic goals,” Carlson said. “Advancing some individuals to state is also a goal. To achieve some or all of the goals, daily improvement will be the key. Practicing with a purpose will prepare us to compete in tough situations as will our schedule.”