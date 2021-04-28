Litchfield did not lose a set as it swept past Hutchinson 7-0 Tuesday in a Wright County Conference boys tennis match.
The Dragons lost just one game in singles competition, with Mason Woelfel, Garrison Jackman and Blake Aller winning their matches at second through fourth singles, respectively, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 singles Alex Draeger surrendered one game but wound up with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Hutchinson's Dylan Wolf.
Litchfield was similarly dominating in doubles with no Dragons duo giving up more than two games. Second doubles pairing of senior Max Ceasar and sophomore Tyler Pennertz posted a 6-1, 6-0 win. Meanwhile, No. 1 doubles team of Tyson Michels and Braeden Olson earned a 6-1, 6-1 win, as did third doubles team of Nathaon Wuotila and Aiden Nelson.