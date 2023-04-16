Three matches into a new season, Litchfield seems to have picked up where it left off last season, despite several lineup changes.

The Dragons boys tennis team won its third consecutive match Friday, thumping Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdoch-Sunburg 6-0 at LHS tennis courts. This followed a 5-2 win over Mora April 10 and a 7-0 win over Huchinson April 11.

