Singles powered Litchfield to a hard-fought 4-3 win over St. Peter Friday in a nonconference boys tennis meet at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The Dragons, 5-0, swept all four singles matches in straight sets. Meanwhile, St. Peter took the three doubles matches.
Litchfield had won three consecutive dual meets without dropping a point entering Friday's meet. In is only other match, Litchfield beat Mora 5-2 in the season opener.
Seniors Alex Draeger posted big wins at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Draeger took a 6-2, 6-1 decision from St. Peter’s Marty Anderson, while Olson topped Colton Abels 6-2, 6-4.
Litchfield came close to earning a point in doubles as its No. 3 team of Alex Nelson and Jordan Turner pushed their match to three sets before falling 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 to Quinn Dixon and Luke Gilbertson.
Litchfield faced a busy schedule this week, with four meets in six days, beginning with playing host to its own invitational tournament Monday. The Dragons also were scheduled to play Mound Westonka Tuesday at home, travel to Foley Friday, then wrap up the week Saturday at the Pine City quadrangular tournament.