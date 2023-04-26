Mound Westonka won the top three singles spots on the way to eking out a 4-3 win over Litchfield in boys tennis Tuesday afternoon at Litchfield.
It was the Dragons’ first loss of the season after starting the season with eight consecutive wins.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 3:28 pm
The only match of the day that went three sets saw Braden Olson fall to Mound Westonka’s Charlie Paul 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Litchfield’s points came from its top two doubles teams, and from Nathan Wuotila’s win at fourth singles. Wuotila earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over Adam Kahmeyer.
Meanwhile, the doubles tandem of Tyler Pennertz and Josh Blomberg won 6-4, 6-1, and Gray Nelson and Dawson Richardson won 6-3, 6-4.
Litchfield is scheduled to play Friday at Foley, then travel to the Pine City quadrangular tournament Saturday.