Litchfield won every match in straight sets as it powered past Waconia 7-0 in a Wright County Conference tennis meet Thursday.
The Dragons, who improved to 5-2 overall, were led by sophomore Alex Draeger, who didn’t lose a game during a first singles win over Jacob Anderson.
Junior Mason Woelfel claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win over Waconia’s Carson Puhl at No. 2 singles, and Garrison Jackman, a freshman, won 6-0, 6-1 at third singles. Blake Aller earned a 6-0, 6-3 win at fourth singles.
Tyson Michels and Braeden Olson took a 6-4, 6-0 win at first doubles for the Dragons. Max Ceasar and Tyler Pennertz won 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles, and Brady Cannon and Creighton Huhner won 6-2, 6-0 at third doubles.
Litchfield is scheduled to travel to Hutchinson Tuesday for its eighth consecutive match on the road. The Dragons will get their first home matches on Wednesday, when Litchfield plays host to Montevideo, New London-Spicer and Pine City in an invitational meet.