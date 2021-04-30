Mound Westonka’s second doubles team held off Litchfield’s pair in a two-hour-plus match to earn the winning point in a 4-3 dual meet Thursday at Litchfield High School tennis courts.
The meet featured two of the state’s top Class A teams, with Mound Westonka 22nd in the state according to the most recent rankings by Minnesota High School Tennis Computer Rankings. Litchfield was 40th in the same rankings. The Dragons are one of just six Class A teams in the top 40, with Breck 19th, Mound Westonka, Mounds Park Academy 27, St. Paul Academy/Summit School 29th and Virgina 26th.
Litchfield’s Max Ceasar and Tyler Pennertz dropped the first set in No. 2 doubles to Mound Westonka’s Nolan Hanson and Dylan Skaja 6-2, but they rallied back and escaped with a 7-6 win in the second set. Unfortunately for the Dragons, Ceasar and Pennertz could not keep the momentum, falling 7-5 in the third set.
Braeden Olson and Tyson Michels also played a three-set match at No. 1 singles for Litchfield, and they came out on top. They started well with a 6-3 win in the first set, but dropped the second 0-6 before rallying to win the match 6-4 in the third set.
Alex Draeger, No. 1 singles, and Blake Aller, fourth singles, earned the other points for Litchfield.