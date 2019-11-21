Brice Berggren builds a 50-by-100-foot skating rink in his backyard every year.
A former high school and collegiate hockey player, Berggren sees the backyard rink as a good way to share the game and the benefits of being outside with his family, which includes three daughters younger than 5.
But Berggren’s not sure when the rink will get built this year, because another, larger rink has taken much of his attention. He was named head coach of the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team in April, and preseason practice began last week.
“You jump into this, and you’re like, ‘This is fun,’ but there’s a lot to it,” Berggren said with a chuckle. “It’s not just, go to practice and figure out Xs and Os. There’s a lot of other avenues that you’re responsible for, and you really try to make this a very memorable and meaningful experience for these guys, as well. And that takes time if you’re going to do it well.”
If it was just the hockey side of things, Berggren would have a certain level of comfort.
He played hockey for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in the early 2000s, graduating in 2002. He then played four years of Division III hockey at Concordia College in Moorhead, where he was captain of the Cobbers’ team his senior season. He also played baseball at Concordia.
Immediately after graduation, he was hired as an elementary school physical education teacher at Dassel-Cokato, and he is now in his 14th year as a teacher in the district.
In addition to teaching, Berggren coached 13 years of junior high football and 11 years of ninth grade baseball. He also spent five years as assistant girls hockey coach under Litchfield alum Brian Johnson.
Berggren was among a field of six candidates for the L/D-C boys hockey coaching job earlier this year when Chris Olson left the position to become principal at Lake Ripley Elementary School. He said he’s been excited about the opportunity ever since.
“Hockey’s always been a passion of mine,” Berggren said. “I’ve always been around the rink.”
Though stepping into the head coach’s role carries significantly more responsibility, Berggren said he feels fortunate for a support system that includes L/D-C’s last two head coaches, in addition to long-time assistant and junior varsity coach Chuck Wedin. One of the former is Olson, who coached the Dragons for 16 seasons. The other is Craig McKechney, who was Berggren’s high school coach.
“It’s kind of a unique thing here,” Berggren said. “It’s one of those relationships, bonds that you never would have imagined.
“You know, in high school you’re thinking, this is your coach. That’s how you look at him. And after I graduated, I got to know Kech a little bit more and a little bit better. I never really thought that I would be coaching with him. It’s fun.”
Berggren said it’s interesting to hear McKechney repeat some of the same sage advice to this year’s team that he remembers hearing during his playing days.
“I chuckle and kind of kid with him,” he said. “It’s like, ‘You know, I’ve heard this stuff, you’ve got it down and you can tell that you do this every year.’”
As the Dragons worked on defensive formations during a recent practice, Berggren says, he simply turned to McKechney and said, “’It’s all yours man.’ This is like second nature for him. When it comes to hockey … he’s just a hockey mind.”
Berggren appreciates the routines established by Olson and McKechney and the advice they share, but they both have made one thing clear, he says: “This is my program.”
And in that, Berggren said, he carries a kind of dual purpose in leading the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato hockey team.
“My overall approach is really, am I having a positive impact on these gentleman,” he said. “Am I having a positive impact on their hearts, their minds, their actions? Am I making them better people?
“That’s no matter what sport I’m coaching,” he said. “But I also know that at the varsity level, my goal is still to have a positive impact, but also, you’re doing your best to win.”
Berggren said he knows most of the Dassel-Cokato team members, because he either has had them as students, or he has coached them. And he got to know many of the Litchfield players during summer hockey practices.
He likes what he’s seen so far.
“We have a good group of guys — hard workers on the ice and outside the rink,” he said. “They come here (to practice) and get their business done. They come to work every day. We push them hard and they give us 100 percent.”
That hard work mentality has made Berggren’s job a little easier as coach, but he still expects his rookie year to be a constant learning experience.
“Learning what a head coach does has really opened my eyes to realize how big of a job it is and what does it entail,” he said with a smile. “Every day, there’s something that comes up.”
So one would excuse him if he doesn’t get around to flooding the backyard rink at home. Then again, there are expectations there, as well.
The coaching there is definitely less stressful, he admits.
“They skate,” he said of his daughters, Caroline and Adeline, 4, and Ellen, 2. “It resembles hockey sometimes. Other times, they’re playing house in the net. I could care less, as long as they’re outside having fun.”