ACGC scored five first-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 67-34 win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the season-opening game for both teams.
Cael Blom got the Falcons’ first touchdown, on a 1-yard run, and he added a second score on a 73-yard romp later in the quarter. He scored two more times in the second half, and finished with 31 carries for 257 yards.
The Falcons’ Malcom Ludwig added 195 yards rushing on 20 carries, as ACGC dominated on the ground, racking up nearly 550 yards on the ground.
ACGC led 47-14 by halftime, then went scoreless in the third quarter before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth.
While the ground game was most impressive, the Falcons’ passing game also proved a big-play potential. Luke Trebil completed four of five passes for 111 yards, while connecting for touchdowns with Dawson Miller (27 yards) and Zackary Hinther (24 yards).
ACGC plays its first home game of the season against Sauk Centre at 7 p.m. Friday.